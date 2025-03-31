Tuyển Network Engineer KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD

KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Network Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)

Mức lương
400 - 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, QTSC Building 9, Road No.3, Quang Trung Software City (QTSC), Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, HCM City

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD

- Handle onsite survey, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of customer\'s circuit
- Handle L1/L2/L3 IP test plans, tunnel, QOS and acceptance criteria for network designs of KDDI
- Technical support to Operations and Cloud service
- Configuration and Testing on IPVPN and other services
- Service quality improvement
- Any other customer support

Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- IT, Network, Telecommunication background
- Final year student (Able to work full-time), fresh-graduates or less than 1 year experience are welcomed
- Good at English (4 skills)
- Positive thinking, cooperative, eager to learn
Benefits:
- Salary increases twice/year, bonus twice/year
- Two-month training program for newcomers
- Accident insurance 24/24

Tại KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)

KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, QTSC Building 9, Road No.3, Quang Trung Software City (QTSC), Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, HCM City

