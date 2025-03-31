Tuyển Network Engineer KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)
Mức lương
400 - 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, QTSC Building 9, Road No.3, Quang Trung Software City (QTSC), Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD
- Handle onsite survey, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of customer\'s circuit
- Handle L1/L2/L3 IP test plans, tunnel, QOS and acceptance criteria for network designs of KDDI
- Technical support to Operations and Cloud service
- Configuration and Testing on IPVPN and other services
- Service quality improvement
- Any other customer support
Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- IT, Network, Telecommunication background
- Final year student (Able to work full-time), fresh-graduates or less than 1 year experience are welcomed
- Good at English (4 skills)
- Positive thinking, cooperative, eager to learn
Benefits:
- Salary increases twice/year, bonus twice/year
- Two-month training program for newcomers
- Accident insurance 24/24
Tại KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center)
