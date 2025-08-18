Tuyển Network Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Network Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Central Districts of Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As an Associate in the Network Expansion Team, you will act as a knowledge broker between our clients and Japanese industry experts.
• Act as a knowledge broker between our clients and Japanese industry experts.
• Spend a reasonable amount of time reaching out to potential experts via phone and email to assess whether they possess the relevant experience and knowledge, before proactively recruiting Japanese experts to expand our Japanese expert network.
• Support the CST team across multiple client project briefs, identifying knowledge gaps and sourcing the most relevant Japanese experts to address them. In this role, you will quickly develop core skills in high-level profile research, time management, prioritization, and professional communication.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fluent or native level in Japanese professional communication is a must;
• Strong interest and passion for the business world evident through at least 3-6 months of your professional experience, internship, or extra-curricular activities;
• A development mentality to view setbacks and short term challenges as learning opportunities for growth;
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI