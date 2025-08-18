Tuyển Network Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Central Districts of Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Network Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As an Associate in the Network Expansion Team, you will act as a knowledge broker between our clients and Japanese industry experts.

• Spend a reasonable amount of time reaching out to potential experts via phone and email to assess whether they possess the relevant experience and knowledge, before proactively recruiting Japanese experts to expand our Japanese expert network.

• Support the CST team across multiple client project briefs, identifying knowledge gaps and sourcing the most relevant Japanese experts to address them. In this role, you will quickly develop core skills in high-level profile research, time management, prioritization, and professional communication.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 4th-year student or early graduates with Bachelor's or higher University degrees, major in Japanese Studies or relevant;

• Fluent or native level in Japanese professional communication is a must;

• Strong interest and passion for the business world evident through at least 3-6 months of your professional experience, internship, or extra-curricular activities;

• A development mentality to view setbacks and short term challenges as learning opportunities for growth;

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

