Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Provide comprehensive support to the CEO in executing strategies, coordinating projects, monitoring operations, and managing executive tasks, ensuring seamless information flow and the highest level of efficiency.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Strategy Execution & Project Management

Track, consolidate, and report on the progress of company strategic objectives (OKRs/KPIs).

Support the CEO in managing key projects: planning, monitoring progress, identifying risks, and proposing solutions.

Prepare management reports and in-depth analyses (market, competitors, internal operations) to support executive decision-making.

2. Coordination & Oversight

Act as the focal point to communicate the CEO’s directives to departments; follow up and ensure timely execution of critical tasks.

Organize, prepare materials, take minutes, and monitor follow-up actions for meetings chaired by the CEO.

Proactively identify cross-functional bottlenecks and propose resolutions.

3. Executive Support & External Relations

Manage and organize the CEO’s schedule, meetings, and business trips effectively.

Draft, review, and manage documents, emails, speeches, and other communications as requested.

Support external relations, including hosting and liaising with key partners and clients.

Receive, filter, and process information and documents, ensuring confidentiality and accuracy.

4. Reporting & Other Tasks

Prepare specialized reports upon the CEO’s request.

Perform other assignments as directed.

Bachelor’s degree from top universities in Business Administration, Economics, International Business, Marketing, or related fields.

Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Senior Assistant, Executive Secretary, or Project Coordinator.

Strong organizational, time management, communication, and negotiation skills.

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Canva; familiarity with modern collaboration tools is a plus.

Strong analytical and synthesis skills; ability to draft professional documents and reports.

Good command of English for communication and reading comprehension of business/technical documents.

Professional demeanor, high integrity, confidentiality, flexibility, and ability to work under pressure.

Income and Benefits:

Competitive salary

Fair and professional performance evaluation system, reviewed every six months

Numerous promotion opportunities

Full social, health, and unemployment insurance as per the law

Annual travel and team-building activities

Holiday bonuses, 13th-month salary, contribution-based bonuses, and other rewards based on annual business results and individual achievements

Learning and Development Environment:

Opportunities to learn, network, and build relationships with top-tier candidates and leading organizations in the industry, including attending workshops and sharing sessions

Access to modern recruitment tools, involvement in system building, digital transformation, ERP implementation, and ongoing business growth opportunities

Participate in trend analysis, learn analytical thinking from leadership, propose and implement innovative, high-value solutions quickly

Attend training programs on skills development, personal branding, and other corporate training initiatives

Numerous opportunities for advancement and development in training, talent development, and other areas within the HR department based on passion and capability

Cultural and Team Environment:

Young, dynamic, and friendly colleagues

Professional, high-intensity work style with punctuality

Open, respectful, and supportive leadership

