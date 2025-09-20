Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 4, Tòa nhà HUTECH, Đường D1, Khu Công Nghệ Cao, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Provide comprehensive support to the CEO in executing strategies, coordinating projects, monitoring operations, and managing executive tasks, ensuring seamless information flow and the highest level of efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Strategy Execution & Project Management
Track, consolidate, and report on the progress of company strategic objectives (OKRs/KPIs).
Support the CEO in managing key projects: planning, monitoring progress, identifying risks, and proposing solutions.
Prepare management reports and in-depth analyses (market, competitors, internal operations) to support executive decision-making.
2. Coordination & Oversight
Act as the focal point to communicate the CEO’s directives to departments; follow up and ensure timely execution of critical tasks.
Organize, prepare materials, take minutes, and monitor follow-up actions for meetings chaired by the CEO.
Proactively identify cross-functional bottlenecks and propose resolutions.
3. Executive Support & External Relations
Manage and organize the CEO’s schedule, meetings, and business trips effectively.
Draft, review, and manage documents, emails, speeches, and other communications as requested.
Support external relations, including hosting and liaising with key partners and clients.
Receive, filter, and process information and documents, ensuring confidentiality and accuracy.
4. Reporting & Other Tasks
Prepare specialized reports upon the CEO’s request.
Perform other assignments as directed.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Senior Assistant, Executive Secretary, or Project Coordinator.
Strong organizational, time management, communication, and negotiation skills.
Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Canva; familiarity with modern collaboration tools is a plus.
Strong analytical and synthesis skills; ability to draft professional documents and reports.
Good command of English for communication and reading comprehension of business/technical documents.
Professional demeanor, high integrity, confidentiality, flexibility, and ability to work under pressure.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary
Fair and professional performance evaluation system, reviewed every six months
Numerous promotion opportunities
Full social, health, and unemployment insurance as per the law
Annual travel and team-building activities
Holiday bonuses, 13th-month salary, contribution-based bonuses, and other rewards based on annual business results and individual achievements
Learning and Development Environment:
Opportunities to learn, network, and build relationships with top-tier candidates and leading organizations in the industry, including attending workshops and sharing sessions
Access to modern recruitment tools, involvement in system building, digital transformation, ERP implementation, and ongoing business growth opportunities
Participate in trend analysis, learn analytical thinking from leadership, propose and implement innovative, high-value solutions quickly
Attend training programs on skills development, personal branding, and other corporate training initiatives
Numerous opportunities for advancement and development in training, talent development, and other areas within the HR department based on passion and capability
Cultural and Team Environment:
Young, dynamic, and friendly colleagues
Professional, high-intensity work style with punctuality
Open, respectful, and supportive leadership
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
