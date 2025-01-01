Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 170 Le Van Khuong St, Thoi An Ward, Dist 12, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Context:
Within the warehouse, the Logistics Supervisor is responsible for booking the goods receipt and goods issue to accurately keep track of stock administratively in the system and physically in the warehouse.
The Logistics Supervisor has the daily overview of all activities to be performed accordingly to service packaging lines and process all inbound and outbound deliveries as well as internal movements and other relevant activities (e.g. re-packing, inter-brewery deliveries and value added services).
Job purpose:
Logistics Supervisor is responsible for executing goods movement in the warehouse in a safe and efficient way to service production and ship finished product to customers on time and in full.
1. Safety:
• Act in accordance with the safety regulations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
