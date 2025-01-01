Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Context:

Within the warehouse, the Logistics Supervisor is responsible for booking the goods receipt and goods issue to accurately keep track of stock administratively in the system and physically in the warehouse.

The Logistics Supervisor has the daily overview of all activities to be performed accordingly to service packaging lines and process all inbound and outbound deliveries as well as internal movements and other relevant activities (e.g. re-packing, inter-brewery deliveries and value added services).

Job purpose:

Logistics Supervisor is responsible for executing goods movement in the warehouse in a safe and efficient way to service production and ship finished product to customers on time and in full.

1. Safety:

• Act in accordance with the safety regulations.