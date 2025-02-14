Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/02/2025
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd

Mức lương
600 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot 7A, 8A Noi Bai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien Commune, Soc Son District, Hanoi City

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương 600 - 1,000 USD

WORKING LOCATION: Lot 7A, 8A Noi Bai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien Commune, Soc Son District, Hanoi City.
JOB DESCRIPTION AS FOLLOW:
1. Plan and prepare production schedules: Draw up master schedule to establish sequence and lead time of each operation to meet shipping dates according to sales forecasts or customer orders through the EPR system.
2. Analyze production specifications, plant capacity data and perform mathematical calculation to determine manufacturing process, tools and human resource requirement.
3. Plan and schedule workflow for each department and operation according to previous established manufacturing sequences and lead times.
4. Plan sequence of fabrication, assembly, installation, and other manufacturing operations for guidance of production workers.
5. Confer with department supervisors to determine status of assigned projects.
6. Expedite operations that delay schedules and alter schedules to meet unforeseen conditions.
7. Prepare production reports, customers’ delivery performance report.
8. Prepare list of required materials, tools and equipment.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot 7A, Noi Bai Industries Zone

