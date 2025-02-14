Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 1,000 USD

WORKING LOCATION: Lot 7A, 8A Noi Bai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien Commune, Soc Son District, Hanoi City.

JOB DESCRIPTION AS FOLLOW:

1. Plan and prepare production schedules: Draw up master schedule to establish sequence and lead time of each operation to meet shipping dates according to sales forecasts or customer orders through the EPR system.

2. Analyze production specifications, plant capacity data and perform mathematical calculation to determine manufacturing process, tools and human resource requirement.

3. Plan and schedule workflow for each department and operation according to previous established manufacturing sequences and lead times.

4. Plan sequence of fabrication, assembly, installation, and other manufacturing operations for guidance of production workers.

5. Confer with department supervisors to determine status of assigned projects.

6. Expedite operations that delay schedules and alter schedules to meet unforeseen conditions.

7. Prepare production reports, customers’ delivery performance report.

8. Prepare list of required materials, tools and equipment.