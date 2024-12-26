Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tháp B1 Roman Plaza - Tố Hữu - Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu

Sales Strategy & Execution: Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve and exceed revenue targets in the assigned markets. (EU, US, UAE)

Lead Generation: Identify and engage prospective clients through online research, networking, and outreach to build a pipeline of qualified leads.

Client Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with clients by understanding their needs and delivering personalized IT solutions.

Sales Presentations & Negotiation: Conduct product demos, pitch proposals, and negotiate terms to close deals effectively.

Market & Product Expertise: Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and product knowledge to effectively position solutions to clients.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical Knowledge:

Knowledge about software development life circle

Familiar with tech stacks and tech domain in software

Familiar with outsourcing services in software industry

Be able to consult delivery team to perform well to meet client’s expectation

Sales Acumen:

Strong understanding of sales processes, lead generation, and pipeline management: planning, executing, farming

Hands-on experience working with global clients from EU, US, UAE, APAC.

Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to clearly explain complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences. English B2+/C1

Results-Driven: Self-motivated with a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets.

CRM Proficiency: Experience with CRM software (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot) for tracking leads and managing the sales cycle.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 16.000.000 VND + commission

Probation full salary.

Bonus 13th salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,...

Take part in playing football, bi-a team, boardgame team

Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.

Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer

Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.

Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. Especially, participate in the health insurance (VBI) annually.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin