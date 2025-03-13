Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Handle Sales orders, Sales & Purchase Contracts, and other commercial matters.
Coordinate with manufacturers on quotations, shipping documents, production schedules, shipping plans, and product quality
Review shipping documents from suppliers, generate invoices and packing lists
Work with customer on their requirements, market regulations, and product specifications.
Work with forwarding agents/carriers on bookings and other logistics-related matters
Coordinate with QA/QC Department on quality documents, reports, and other quality matters
Coordinate with manufacturers and QA/QC Department on customer complaints
Prepare reports and other tasks assigned by the management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Working experience in logistics or import/export procedures is required.
Attention to detail, responsibility and can work under pressure
Proficiency in English (both written and spoken)
Have the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment as required
Willing to go on business trips when required
Have knowledge aboutfood technology, HACCP is a plus.
Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Negotiable
Social Insurance, Health Insurance and Unemployment Insurance as per law
Annual health Check-ups, Birthday gifts, Marriage gifts, Holiday gifts, up to 5.000.000 VNĐ
Year End Bonus: 13, 14+ month salary
Professional work environment, supportive colleagues.
Sponsor tuition fee for professional enhancement courses
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
