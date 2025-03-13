Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/04/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7

Handle Sales orders, Sales & Purchase Contracts, and other commercial matters.
Coordinate with manufacturers on quotations, shipping documents, production schedules, shipping plans, and product quality
Review shipping documents from suppliers, generate invoices and packing lists
Work with customer on their requirements, market regulations, and product specifications.
Work with forwarding agents/carriers on bookings and other logistics-related matters
Coordinate with QA/QC Department on quality documents, reports, and other quality matters
Coordinate with manufacturers and QA/QC Department on customer complaints
Prepare reports and other tasks assigned by the management

Possess certifications in logistics, business administration, supply chain management or relevant fields
Working experience in logistics or import/export procedures is required.
Attention to detail, responsibility and can work under pressure
Proficiency in English (both written and spoken)
Have the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment as required
Willing to go on business trips when required
Have knowledge aboutfood technology, HACCP is a plus.

Working time:Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM (1-hour lunch break)
Salary: Negotiable
Social Insurance, Health Insurance and Unemployment Insurance as per law
Annual health Check-ups, Birthday gifts, Marriage gifts, Holiday gifts, up to 5.000.000 VNĐ
Year End Bonus: 13, 14+ month salary
Professional work environment, supportive colleagues.
Sponsor tuition fee for professional enhancement courses

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 1202, tầng 12, Cao ốc The 67, số 67, đường Hoàng Văn Thái, P. Tân Phú, Q.7, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

