Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Handle Sales orders, Sales & Purchase Contracts, and other commercial matters.

Coordinate with manufacturers on quotations, shipping documents, production schedules, shipping plans, and product quality

Review shipping documents from suppliers, generate invoices and packing lists

Work with customer on their requirements, market regulations, and product specifications.

Work with forwarding agents/carriers on bookings and other logistics-related matters

Coordinate with QA/QC Department on quality documents, reports, and other quality matters

Coordinate with manufacturers and QA/QC Department on customer complaints

Prepare reports and other tasks assigned by the management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Possess certifications in logistics, business administration, supply chain management or relevant fields

Working experience in logistics or import/export procedures is required.

Attention to detail, responsibility and can work under pressure

Proficiency in English (both written and spoken)

Have the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment as required

Willing to go on business trips when required

Have knowledge aboutfood technology, HACCP is a plus.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time:Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM (1-hour lunch break)

Salary: Negotiable

Social Insurance, Health Insurance and Unemployment Insurance as per law

Annual health Check-ups, Birthday gifts, Marriage gifts, Holiday gifts, up to 5.000.000 VNĐ

Year End Bonus: 13, 14+ month salary

Professional work environment, supportive colleagues.

Sponsor tuition fee for professional enhancement courses

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN AQUAMAR ASIA LIMITED TẠI TP. HCM

