Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 16 đường 34, phường An Khánh,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Expand new customers in Horeca, gift shop channel & corporation (B2B channel).

Ensure to achieve monthly target.

Manage the budget for on-top promotion to ensure the maximum investment.

Coordinating to perform other tasks as requested by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 1-2 years in the same position & industry.

Pro-active to expand new customers.

Good English is a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income;

Incentive (Monthly/Quarterly) - for Revenue Department;

Company Yearly Performance Bonus;

PVI Healthcare Insurance;

12 annual leave per year;

Annual Salary Review;

Social Insurance (prescribed by state);

Lunch and snack sponsored by Company;

Parking - Monthly parking is covered by Company;

Other benefits: Company Activities, ping pong at office, gift voucher...

Employee Discount Code (Up to 50%);

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin