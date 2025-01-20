Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox)
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 16 đường 34, phường An Khánh,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Expand new customers in Horeca, gift shop channel & corporation (B2B channel).
Ensure to achieve monthly target.
Manage the budget for on-top promotion to ensure the maximum investment.
Coordinating to perform other tasks as requested by the Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
From 1-2 years in the same position & industry.
Pro-active to expand new customers.
Good English is a plus.
Tại Công ty TNHH One Click (Lixibox) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive income;
Incentive (Monthly/Quarterly) - for Revenue Department;
Company Yearly Performance Bonus;
PVI Healthcare Insurance;
12 annual leave per year;
Annual Salary Review;
Social Insurance (prescribed by state);
Lunch and snack sponsored by Company;
Parking - Monthly parking is covered by Company;
Other benefits: Company Activities, ping pong at office, gift voucher...
Employee Discount Code (Up to 50%);
