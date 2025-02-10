Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing JobsGO HeadHunt làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 14 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Dương: - Trưởng newton hải dương, khu đô thị tuệ tĩnh, cẩm thượng, hải dương, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 14 - 30 Triệu

Position: Marketing ExecutiveIndustry: EducationReports to: Marketing ManagerLocation: [Insert Location]

Role Summary

We are seeking a dynamic and creative Marketing Executive to join our team in the education sector. The ideal candidate will be responsible for planning, executing, and monitoring marketing campaigns, with a focus on communication and event management to support student recruitment efforts. This position plays a key role in enhancing the school’s brand presence and attracting prospective students.

Key Responsibilities

1. Event Management

- Plan, organize, and execute events such as open days, school fairs, workshops, and other recruitment-focused activities.

- Coordinate with internal teams, external vendors, and stakeholders to ensure smooth event operations.

- Develop event schedules, promotional materials, and post-event evaluation reports.

2. Marketing Campaigns

- Create and implement multi-channel marketing campaigns to promote school programs and events.

- Manage digital advertising campaigns on platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

- Ensure consistent messaging and branding across all communication materials.

3. Content Creation

- Write, edit, and publish engaging content for websites, social media, email newsletters, and brochures.

- Develop video and photographic content to showcase the school’s achievements and activities.

4. Communication

- Act as a liaison between the school and prospective students or parents.

- Respond to inquiries via email, phone, and social media channels promptly and professionally.

- Collaborate with the admissions team to align marketing initiatives with recruitment goals.

5. Data Analysis

-Track, analyze, and report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and events.

- Monitor competitor activities and market trends to identify opportunities for improvement.

- Use insights to recommend adjustments to future campaigns and initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and Experience:

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business, or a related field.

- At least 2 years of experience in marketing, preferably in the education sector or event management.

Skills:

- Strong event planning and project management skills.

- Proficiency in digital marketing tools (Google Analytics, social media platforms, and email marketing software).

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and [additional languages if applicable].

- Creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.

- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team.

Technical Skills:

- Familiarity with graphic design tools like Canva, Adobe Photoshop, or Illustrator is a plus.

- Experience using CRM systems and marketing automation tools.

- Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

- Number and quality of events executed annually.

- Engagement rates on digital marketing campaigns.

- Increase in student inquiries and applications.

Tại JobsGO HeadHunt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary 14 - 20M + Commission + other monthly allowances related to the job.

- Ability to develop capacity, promote and enjoy attractive income.

- All benefits according to labor law (social insurance, health insurance ...), bonuses on holidays during the year, 13th month salary ...

- Working time: From Monday to Saturday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO HeadHunt

