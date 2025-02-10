Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing JobsGO HeadHunt làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 14 - 30 Triệu

JobsGO HeadHunt
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại JobsGO HeadHunt

Mức lương
14 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương:

- Trưởng newton hải dương, khu đô thị tuệ tĩnh, cẩm thượng, hải dương, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 14 - 30 Triệu

Position: Marketing ExecutiveIndustry: EducationReports to: Marketing ManagerLocation: [Insert Location]
Role Summary
We are seeking a dynamic and creative Marketing Executive to join our team in the education sector. The ideal candidate will be responsible for planning, executing, and monitoring marketing campaigns, with a focus on communication and event management to support student recruitment efforts. This position plays a key role in enhancing the school’s brand presence and attracting prospective students.
Key Responsibilities
1. Event Management
- Plan, organize, and execute events such as open days, school fairs, workshops, and other recruitment-focused activities.
- Coordinate with internal teams, external vendors, and stakeholders to ensure smooth event operations.
- Develop event schedules, promotional materials, and post-event evaluation reports.
2. Marketing Campaigns
- Create and implement multi-channel marketing campaigns to promote school programs and events.
- Manage digital advertising campaigns on platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
- Ensure consistent messaging and branding across all communication materials.
3. Content Creation
- Write, edit, and publish engaging content for websites, social media, email newsletters, and brochures.
- Develop video and photographic content to showcase the school’s achievements and activities.
4. Communication
- Act as a liaison between the school and prospective students or parents.
- Respond to inquiries via email, phone, and social media channels promptly and professionally.
- Collaborate with the admissions team to align marketing initiatives with recruitment goals.
5. Data Analysis
-Track, analyze, and report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and events.
- Monitor competitor activities and market trends to identify opportunities for improvement.
- Use insights to recommend adjustments to future campaigns and initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business, or a related field.
- At least 2 years of experience in marketing, preferably in the education sector or event management.
Skills:
- Strong event planning and project management skills.
- Proficiency in digital marketing tools (Google Analytics, social media platforms, and email marketing software).
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and [additional languages if applicable].
- Creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team.
Technical Skills:
- Familiarity with graphic design tools like Canva, Adobe Photoshop, or Illustrator is a plus.
- Experience using CRM systems and marketing automation tools.
- Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
- Number and quality of events executed annually.
- Engagement rates on digital marketing campaigns.
- Increase in student inquiries and applications.

Tại JobsGO HeadHunt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary 14 - 20M + Commission + other monthly allowances related to the job.
- Ability to develop capacity, promote and enjoy attractive income.
- All benefits according to labor law (social insurance, health insurance ...), bonuses on holidays during the year, 13th month salary ...
- Working time: From Monday to Saturday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO HeadHunt

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Tòa G1, Five Star Garden, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

