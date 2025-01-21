Tuyển Product Marketing Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
- Long An: Long Hau IP, Can Giuoc, Long An Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Responsible to source, negotiate and purchase materials from both local and oversea vendors
- Evaluate vendor’s quotation to ensure that they are in line with the technical and commercial
specifications required for the project
- Advise internal and external on issues regarding purchasing Terms & Conditions
- Resolve supply, quality, service and invoicing issues with vendors
- Evaluate supplier performance based on quality standards, delivery time & best prices and
ensure all the criteria are met according to the organizational requirements and expectation
- Undertake any other ad-hoc duties as assigned
- Contract view, and management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 1-2 years prior procurement, purchasing, MRO or related experience.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Well versed in purchasing techniques and logistical supply chain.
- Well versed in assisting Purchasing Manager in vendor selection and negotiating/developing contracts.
- Understanding of applicable computer systems, such as Microsoft Office, Lotus Notes, and function specific software.
Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI