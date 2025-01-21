Tuyển Product Marketing Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Responsible to source, negotiate and purchase materials from both local and oversea vendors

- Evaluate vendor’s quotation to ensure that they are in line with the technical and commercial

specifications required for the project

- Advise internal and external on issues regarding purchasing Terms & Conditions

- Resolve supply, quality, service and invoicing issues with vendors

- Evaluate supplier performance based on quality standards, delivery time & best prices and

ensure all the criteria are met according to the organizational requirements and expectation

- Undertake any other ad-hoc duties as assigned

- Contract view, and management