Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 2,000 - 2,800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Long An: Manufacturing Facility
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD
• Identify and develop new suppliers domestically and internationally, ensuring stable and cost-effective sourcing.
• Maintain strong supplier relationships and negotiate contracts to optimize pricing, quality, and lead times.
• Conduct regular supplier visits and audits to assess production capabilities, compliance, and performance.
• Collaborate with internal teams, including procurement and quality assurance, to align sourcing strategies with business objectives.
• Analyze market trends and sourcing opportunities to drive cost-saving initiatives.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong sourcing experience in the electronics industry.
• Experience in both sourcing and buying is a strong advantage.
• Proven ability to lead teams and collaborate effectively across departments.
• Strong integrity, honesty, and reliability.
