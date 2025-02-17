Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 2,000 - 2,800 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
2,000 - 2,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Manufacturing Facility

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD

• Identify and develop new suppliers domestically and internationally, ensuring stable and cost-effective sourcing.
• Maintain strong supplier relationships and negotiate contracts to optimize pricing, quality, and lead times.
• Conduct regular supplier visits and audits to assess production capabilities, compliance, and performance.
• Collaborate with internal teams, including procurement and quality assurance, to align sourcing strategies with business objectives.
• Analyze market trends and sourcing opportunities to drive cost-saving initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• From 5 years of related experience.
• Strong sourcing experience in the electronics industry.
• Experience in both sourcing and buying is a strong advantage.
• Proven ability to lead teams and collaborate effectively across departments.
• Strong integrity, honesty, and reliability.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

