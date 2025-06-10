Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STARRY VIETNAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STARRY VIETNAM
- Long An: Lô B2, Đường Dọc 3, KCN Phú An Thạnh, Xã An Thạnh, Huyện Bến Lức, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Manage overall production operations including cutting, sewing, and finishing.
• Develop production plans and allocate resources (manpower, machinery, materials) to meet targets.
• Monitor production output and adjust schedules as needed to meet deadlines.
• Supervise line supervisors, team leaders, and workers; provide training and guidance.
• Coordinate with the PMC team to ensure proper work allocation and timely order completion.
• Enforce quality control procedures and ensure finished goods meet customer specifications.
• Identify bottlenecks and implement process improvements for higher efficiency.
• Report daily, weekly, and monthly production performance to management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Advanced Excel skills
• Good English
• > 5 years of experience in garment production
• Strong knowledge of sewing techniques, production line balancing, and garment construction.
• Ability to manage teams and resolve shopfloor issues effectively.
• Good communication and leadership skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STARRY VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STARRY VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
