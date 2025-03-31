Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Nhà xưởng 3A – 21, 3A – 22, Nhà xưởng xây sẵn cho thuê Lô 3A (19

- 20

- 21

- 22), Đường số 10, Khu công nghiệp Long Hậu 3 (Giai đoạn 1), Ấp 3, Xã Long Hậu, Huyện Cần Giuộc, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Excellent communication (both verbal and written) and presentation skills,
• Leverage collective intelligence with a strong commitment to align different opinions and lead with excellence,
• Ability to demonstrate long-term thinking for value creation over short-term solution,
• Ability to prioritize and multi-task in a fast-paced environment,
• Experience and knowledge in painting industry is a plus,
• Comply with company polices, including employee manual, quality & safety policy, and procedures.
• Ensures continuous compliance of product quality, safety, delivery, and efficiency, and drive their improvement by effective projects initiatives & implementation.
• To manage, plan and organize production activities, execute maintenance and installation. Ensure the plant running smoothly.
• Actively promote teamwork spirit emphasizing corrective actions and problem solving.
• Responsible for production management including production schedule, process equipment & tools & fixtures, and work force allocation to ensure customer required quality, delivery, efficiency, and safety.
• Organize the effective system for production skill training, qualification, and performance review, to meet the requirement of position skill and team development.
• Ensures the production team compliance to all applicable LaFrance policies, and work instructions.
• Deeply Involve in investigation and analysis for process nonconformity and customer complaints, contribute the know-how and experience from involved processes to resolve the case effectively.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Competitive salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng 3A – 21, 3A – 22, Nhà xưởng xây sẵn cho thuê Lô 3A (19-20-21-22), Đường số 10, Khu công nghiệp Long Hậu 3 (Giai đoạn 1), Ấp 3, Xã Long Hậu, Huyện Cần Giuộc, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-long-an-job343718
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VUIHOC.vn
Tuyển Product Marketing VUIHOC.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
VUIHOC.vn
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Khoa Kỹ Sinh Vật Thăng Long
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công Ty TNHH Khoa Kỹ Sinh Vật Thăng Long làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Khoa Kỹ Sinh Vật Thăng Long
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Long An Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Việt (Đông Dược Việt)
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Việt (Đông Dược Việt) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Việt (Đông Dược Việt)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Bến Tre Sóc Trăng Kiên Giang Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp và thiết bị chiếu sáng DUHAL
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp và thiết bị chiếu sáng DUHAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp và thiết bị chiếu sáng DUHAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Bến Tre Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VUIHOC.vn
Tuyển Product Marketing VUIHOC.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
VUIHOC.vn
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Marketing Omv Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Omv Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Omv Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Omv Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH YLF (Vietnam) làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 30 - 40 USD Công Ty TNHH YLF (Vietnam)
30 - 40 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Omv Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Omv Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Coepto Vietnam Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coepto Vietnam Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Omv Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Omv Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Backer Heating Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Backer Heating Technologies Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Omv Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Omv Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH YLF (Vietnam) làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 30 - 40 USD Công Ty TNHH YLF (Vietnam)
30 - 40 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Omv Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Omv Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Coepto Vietnam Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coepto Vietnam Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Backer Heating Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Backer Heating Technologies Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Omv Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Omv Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing EMASI Plus Waterpoint làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMASI Plus Waterpoint
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 2,000 - 2,800 USD Navigos Search
2,000 - 2,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH YLF (Vietnam) làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 30 - 40 USD Công Ty TNHH YLF (Vietnam)
30 - 40 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LAFRANCE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Backer Heating Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Backer Heating Technologies Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing EMASI Plus Waterpoint làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMASI Plus Waterpoint
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STARRY VIETNAM làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH STARRY VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm