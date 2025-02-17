Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Long An: Manufacturing Facility

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Identify and develop new suppliers domestically and internationally, ensuring stable and cost-effective sourcing.

• Maintain strong supplier relationships and negotiate contracts to optimize pricing, quality, and lead times.

• Conduct regular supplier visits and audits to assess production capabilities, compliance, and performance.

• Collaborate with internal teams, including procurement and quality assurance, to align sourcing strategies with business objectives.

• Analyze market trends and sourcing opportunities to drive cost-saving initiatives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• From 5 years of related experience.

• Strong sourcing experience in the electronics industry.

• Experience in both sourcing and buying is a strong advantage.

• Proven ability to lead teams and collaborate effectively across departments.

• Strong integrity, honesty, and reliability.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin