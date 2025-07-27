Tuyển Product Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)
- Hưng Yên: Ecopark township, Van Giang, Hung Yen, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD
POSITION PURPOSE
Partnership Manager-Schools & Agents (Northern Provinces) is responsible for building and managing strategic partnerships with high schools, education agents, and recommenders across Northern Provinces of Vietnam. This role focuses on expanding the B2B partner network, generating qualified leads, optimizing recruitment processes, and driving effective collaboration with internal teams such as Student Recruitment, Marketing, and Academic departments. The goal is to contribute significantly to student recruitment through high-performing schools and agents channels.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
1. B2B Channel Development & Partnership Management
• Identify, establish, and nurture strong partnerships with high schools, education agents, and recommenders across Northern Provinces.
• Negotiate and manage collaboration agreements to ensure mutual benefits and long-term engagement.
Với Mức Lương Từ 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại British University Vietnam (BUV) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI