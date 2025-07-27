Tuyển Product Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD

POSITION PURPOSE

Partnership Manager-Schools & Agents (Northern Provinces) is responsible for building and managing strategic partnerships with high schools, education agents, and recommenders across Northern Provinces of Vietnam. This role focuses on expanding the B2B partner network, generating qualified leads, optimizing recruitment processes, and driving effective collaboration with internal teams such as Student Recruitment, Marketing, and Academic departments. The goal is to contribute significantly to student recruitment through high-performing schools and agents channels.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

1. B2B Channel Development & Partnership Management

• Identify, establish, and nurture strong partnerships with high schools, education agents, and recommenders across Northern Provinces.

• Negotiate and manage collaboration agreements to ensure mutual benefits and long-term engagement.