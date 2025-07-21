Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Key Responsibilities:

• Own and manage buyer communications, sampling, cost negotiations, and delivery schedules

• Lead the merchandising team to meet client expectations on quality, timeline, and pricing

• Coordinate closely with design, production, QA, and supply chain to ensure flawless execution

• Monitor market trends and competitor products to support new product development

• Maintain accurate tracking of orders, costing sheets, and production timelines

• Minimum 5–7 years of merchandising experience in bags, backpacks, or luggage (OEM/ODM)

• Strong English communication and buyer-handling skills

• Experience with export markets (EU/US/Japan preferred)

• Proactive, detail-oriented, and able to work under pressure

