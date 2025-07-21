Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
• Own and manage buyer communications, sampling, cost negotiations, and delivery schedules
• Lead the merchandising team to meet client expectations on quality, timeline, and pricing
• Coordinate closely with design, production, QA, and supply chain to ensure flawless execution
• Monitor market trends and competitor products to support new product development
• Maintain accurate tracking of orders, costing sheets, and production timelines
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum 5–7 years of merchandising experience in bags, backpacks, or luggage (OEM/ODM)
• Strong English communication and buyer-handling skills
• Experience with export markets (EU/US/Japan preferred)
• Proactive, detail-oriented, and able to work under pressure
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
according to company policies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
