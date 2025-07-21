Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a dynamic and strategic Brand Manager to spearhead our brand initiatives in the FMCG sector, specifically within processed food. The ideal candidate will have a robust background in brand management, exceptional leadership abilities, and a keen understanding of consumer insights.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead Brand Management: Direct product planning, concept development, consumer research, packaging design, advertising, and promotional campaigns.
• Strategize for Growth: Develop and implement effective marketing strategies to enhance brand growth and expand market share.
• Team Development: Manage and mentor the marketing team, fostering a collaborative culture and driving high performance.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration: Coordinate with internal teams and external agencies to ensure cohesive execution of marketing initiatives.
• Market Analysis: Monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and consumer behavior to identify new opportunities and optimize brand positioning.
• Budget Management: Oversee marketing budgets to ensure cost-effectiveness and maximize return on investment (ROI).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
