Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a dynamic and strategic Brand Manager to spearhead our brand initiatives in the FMCG sector, specifically within processed food. The ideal candidate will have a robust background in brand management, exceptional leadership abilities, and a keen understanding of consumer insights.

Brand Manager

processed food

Key Responsibilities

• Lead Brand Management: Direct product planning, concept development, consumer research, packaging design, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

• Strategize for Growth: Develop and implement effective marketing strategies to enhance brand growth and expand market share.

• Team Development: Manage and mentor the marketing team, fostering a collaborative culture and driving high performance.

• Cross-Functional Collaboration: Coordinate with internal teams and external agencies to ensure cohesive execution of marketing initiatives.

• Market Analysis: Monitor industry trends, competitor activities, and consumer behavior to identify new opportunities and optimize brand positioning.

• Budget Management: Oversee marketing budgets to ensure cost-effectiveness and maximize return on investment (ROI).

