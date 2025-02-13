Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Manage PIE team to support Production;

2. Plan, organize, co-ordinate and follow up on all PCBA manufacturing engineering issue;

3. Define, monitor, improve and maintain manufacturing process to meet yield, quality, efficiency and productivity targets;

4. Plan, design, maintain and modify equipment, tooling and fixtures to meet yield, quality, efficiency and productivity targets;

5. Review process output, quality data and continuously improve process;

6. Layout, capacity planning together with facility, testing & production;

7. Lead and drive team to solve process & equipment related issues;

8. Responsible for equipment selection & ROI computation;

9. Responsible for periodic equipment maintenance;

10. Responsible for labor time calculation for all new quotations.

11. Be familiar with QS9000 of the equipment maintenance