Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Manage PIE team to support Production;
2. Plan, organize, co-ordinate and follow up on all PCBA manufacturing engineering issue;
3. Define, monitor, improve and maintain manufacturing process to meet yield, quality, efficiency and productivity targets;
4. Plan, design, maintain and modify equipment, tooling and fixtures to meet yield, quality, efficiency and productivity targets;
5. Review process output, quality data and continuously improve process;
6. Layout, capacity planning together with facility, testing & production;
7. Lead and drive team to solve process & equipment related issues;
8. Responsible for equipment selection & ROI computation;
9. Responsible for periodic equipment maintenance;
10. Responsible for labor time calculation for all new quotations.
11. Be familiar with QS9000 of the equipment maintenance
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI