Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Manage PIE team to support Production;
2. Plan, organize, co-ordinate and follow up on all PCBA manufacturing engineering issue;
3. Define, monitor, improve and maintain manufacturing process to meet yield, quality, efficiency and productivity targets;
4. Plan, design, maintain and modify equipment, tooling and fixtures to meet yield, quality, efficiency and productivity targets;
5. Review process output, quality data and continuously improve process;
6. Layout, capacity planning together with facility, testing & production;
7. Lead and drive team to solve process & equipment related issues;
8. Responsible for equipment selection & ROI computation;
9. Responsible for periodic equipment maintenance;
10. Responsible for labor time calculation for all new quotations.
11. Be familiar with QS9000 of the equipment maintenance

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor of science, IE, EE or ME preferred;

Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng A17 và Lô đất A19, Khu công nghiệp kỹ thuật cao An Phát, Phường Việt Hòa, Thành phố Hải Dương, Tỉnh Hải Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

