Tuyển Product Marketing Gentherm Vietnam CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Gentherm Vietnam CO., LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Product Marketing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: KCN Đồng Văn II, Duy Minh, Duy Tiên, Hà Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Scope of Position:
• Provides effective IT support across all aspects of the Gentherm Hanam plant.
• Responsible for supporting IT Team Leader, IT global administrator, Regional IT manager and maintaining overall IT infrastructure environment not only Hanam but also other sites in Asia.
•The position provides exposure to a broad range of IT-related projects and activities
Responsibilities:
• Be aware of updates in IT infrastructure design. Helps in production evaluation.
• RFQ for hardware and software as required by the infrastructure projects/oprations.
• Perform vendor comparism and rating and recommends to manager.
• Assist and lead sub IT infrastructure projects.
• Channel users' feedback for potential future development.
• Explains and enforces security measures and policy in place.
• Understands security measurement in all aspects of business sytem.
• Prepare and update company IT infrstructure documents
• Explains and enforces Policy, User guide, measures and policy in place.
• Ensure operational availability of servers & network infrastructure at agreed time period.
• Perform regular maintenance of all hardware, including servers, desktops, laptops, firewall, switch, printer in Hanam plant.

Gentherm Vietnam CO., LTD.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Dong Van II Industrial Zone, Duy Minh ward, Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province

