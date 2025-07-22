Tuyển Trưởng ca Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/08/2025
Fushan Technology Vietnam

Trưởng ca

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng ca Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD

A. Job summary: Main responsible for overseeing and managing security-related projects from initiation to completion, ensuring that security procedures/systems comply with customer requirements. Identify potential security risks and vulnerabilities, and assess their impact on project. (SECURITY PROJECT).
A. Job summary:
OR responsible for overseeing and managing the day-to-day security operations of the organization. This role involves ensuring the protection of physical and digital assets, coordinating security incident responses, and managing the security vendor. Coordinate with internal teams and external partners to manage and resolve incidents swiftly and effectively (SECURITY OPERATION)
B. Key responsibility:
* Security project:
1. Security management of the customer project at the Vietnam site.
2. Control all security policies, security risk assessment, layouts, agreements, and procedures applicable to the local security program, and be responsible for the effectiveness of the security program.
3. Be in charge of the Vietnam site\'s project security audit.
4. Track and report key security performance indicators as required by customers.
5. Conduct regular testing to verify that all agreed security risk reduction control measures have been successfully implemented.
6. Incident management for customer projects and reporting properly to customers as standards.

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh Services, Urban and Industrial Park, Phu Chan Commune, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province.

