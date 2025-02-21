Tuyển Product Marketing Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Identify & oversee the implementation of process improvement activities for production, IE & Work Study to minimize the non-value added me of value-stream processes.

- Ensure implementation of incentive schemes and calculate incentives against the module eﬃciencies and verify / transfer information to relevant departments and assist timely payments.

- Lead, direct and motivate the team, monitor team performance, provide feedback whilst, recommend training initiatives and developing the team’s capabilities to meet current and future business requirements.

- Oversee the functioning & maximum utilization of the General Sewing Data (GSD) System, update the system with relevant data and ensure its accuracy (e.g.: variances in SMVs etc.) and train Work-study teams at plants on the GSD System.

- Ensure strict adherence to the cultural changes through MOS principles / 6S processes / Standardization procedures to eliminate waste, minimize cost and establish lean manufacturing concepts.

- Facilitate management decision making by evaluating and advising on the ROI about production technology

- Spearhead and oversee the Autonomation and Industrial innovation at LAVN with regards to Manufacturing, covering end to end process from RM receipt to FG delivery

- Oversee the running and functions of the Training Centre, responsible for all sewing training of new and existing TM’s and Technicians and overall Plant skill development.

- Perform additional duties commensurate with the current role and when requested by management