Tuyển Product Marketing Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
- Hưng Yên: Lô L1, KCN Dệt may Phố Nối B, Dị Sử, Mỹ Hào, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Identify & oversee the implementation of process improvement activities for production, IE & Work Study to minimize the non-value added me of value-stream processes.
- Ensure implementation of incentive schemes and calculate incentives against the module eﬃciencies and verify / transfer information to relevant departments and assist timely payments.
- Lead, direct and motivate the team, monitor team performance, provide feedback whilst, recommend training initiatives and developing the team’s capabilities to meet current and future business requirements.
- Oversee the functioning & maximum utilization of the General Sewing Data (GSD) System, update the system with relevant data and ensure its accuracy (e.g.: variances in SMVs etc.) and train Work-study teams at plants on the GSD System.
- Ensure strict adherence to the cultural changes through MOS principles / 6S processes / Standardization procedures to eliminate waste, minimize cost and establish lean manufacturing concepts.
- Facilitate management decision making by evaluating and advising on the ROI about production technology
- Spearhead and oversee the Autonomation and Industrial innovation at LAVN with regards to Manufacturing, covering end to end process from RM receipt to FG delivery
- Oversee the running and functions of the Training Centre, responsible for all sewing training of new and existing TM’s and Technicians and overall Plant skill development.
- Perform additional duties commensurate with the current role and when requested by management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn)
