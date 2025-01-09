Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nam: Lô đất CNO4
- Khu Công nghiệp Thái Hà giai đoạn I, Xã Bắc Lý, Huyện Lý Nhân, Tỉnh Hà Nam, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu
1. Coordination of internal factory resources and cross-departmental communication.
2. Establishing production processes, production lines, and environments for factory-related products.
3. Serving as the communication bridge between the factory and clients, meeting client requirements for product production and shipment.
4. Responsible for confirming readiness at each stage of NPI and ensuring product shipment.
5. Introducing new product models during the R&D phase on the factory side, collecting, analyzing, tracking, and improving issues.
6. Preparing relevant materials and reports when clients visit.
7. Maintaining good communication channels with clients or suppliers to resolve production issues.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Good Chinese or English(TOEIC score of 650 or above)
3. Experience is preferred
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
