Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

1. Coordination of internal factory resources and cross-departmental communication.

2. Establishing production processes, production lines, and environments for factory-related products.

3. Serving as the communication bridge between the factory and clients, meeting client requirements for product production and shipment.

4. Responsible for confirming readiness at each stage of NPI and ensuring product shipment.

5. Introducing new product models during the R&D phase on the factory side, collecting, analyzing, tracking, and improving issues.

6. Preparing relevant materials and reports when clients visit.

7. Maintaining good communication channels with clients or suppliers to resolve production issues.