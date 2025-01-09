Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM

Project Manager

Mức lương
20 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Lô đất CNO4

- Khu Công nghiệp Thái Hà giai đoạn I, Xã Bắc Lý, Huyện Lý Nhân, Tỉnh Hà Nam, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu

1. Coordination of internal factory resources and cross-departmental communication.
2. Establishing production processes, production lines, and environments for factory-related products.
3. Serving as the communication bridge between the factory and clients, meeting client requirements for product production and shipment.
4. Responsible for confirming readiness at each stage of NPI and ensuring product shipment.
5. Introducing new product models during the R&D phase on the factory side, collecting, analyzing, tracking, and improving issues.
6. Preparing relevant materials and reports when clients visit.
7. Maintaining good communication channels with clients or suppliers to resolve production issues.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Graduated from university or college with related majors such as: electricity, electronics, automation, etc.
2. Good Chinese or English(TOEIC score of 650 or above)
3. Experience is preferred

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SENAO NETWORKS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ms. Jessica

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

