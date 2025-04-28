Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 50 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu

Contribute to Endpoint Security solution’s strategic plans.

Oversee the entire process from development to QA to final delivery.

Ensure accurate understanding of requirements and correct delivery.

Build, develop and lead a high performance team to achieve development goals that meet the quality standards of company\'s and ensure compliance with all applicable policies, quality requirements and regulations.

Analyze, plan and develop requirements and standards for scheduled project tasks.

Ensure the team’s processes and activities are communicated and coordinated internally and across functions, supporting Endpoint Security solutions\' overall plan and objectives, and are effective expenditure of resources.

Foster healthy collaborative relationship with relevant stakeholders with excellent communication skills and collaborative mindset.

Provide technical advices to the team to resolve issues.

Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

B.S. or M.S. in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or relevant fields.

8+ years of relevant experience in web/Java development and MSA project management.

4+ years of experience in leading a technical team.

Good understanding of the frontend development process using the Vue.js framework.

Expert knowledge of software engineering best practices.

Good understanding of the Linux environment.

Proficient in using tools such as Jira, Confluence, and GitHub.

Nice to have:

Knowledge in the security solution domain.

Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

