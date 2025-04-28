Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 60 Triệu

Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/05/2025
Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo

Mức lương
50 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu

Contribute to Endpoint Security solution’s strategic plans.
Oversee the entire process from development to QA to final delivery.
Ensure accurate understanding of requirements and correct delivery.
Build, develop and lead a high performance team to achieve development goals that meet the quality standards of company\'s and ensure compliance with all applicable policies, quality requirements and regulations.
Analyze, plan and develop requirements and standards for scheduled project tasks.
Ensure the team’s processes and activities are communicated and coordinated internally and across functions, supporting Endpoint Security solutions\' overall plan and objectives, and are effective expenditure of resources.
Foster healthy collaborative relationship with relevant stakeholders with excellent communication skills and collaborative mindset.
Provide technical advices to the team to resolve issues.

Với Mức Lương 50 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
B.S. or M.S. in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or relevant fields.
8+ years of relevant experience in web/Java development and MSA project management.
4+ years of experience in leading a technical team.
Good understanding of the frontend development process using the Vue.js framework.
Expert knowledge of software engineering best practices.
Good understanding of the Linux environment.
Proficient in using tools such as Jira, Confluence, and GitHub.
Nice to have:
Knowledge in the security solution domain.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

