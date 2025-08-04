Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/09/2025
FPT Software

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà FPT Complex, đường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, phường Ngũ Hành Sơn, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We believe diversity fuels innovation and strive to create an inclusive workplace where talents of all backgrounds thrive. We welcome expatriates and international professionals to bring fresh perspectives and help shape the future of technology.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary package based on skills and experience
• FPT Care insurance plan tailored for FPT employees
• Attractive annual summer vacation allowance
• Sponsored training courses for personal growth and up to 100% coverage for certification costs
• Global and inclusive workplace with monthly cross-cultural events
• International exposure and career growth across global locations
• Work-life balance benefits with a flexible leave policy and annual health check-ups to support employee well-being
• Be part of our hugely international environment; we are currently working with the customer, where you can have many opportunities to work oversea
• Other benefits following the Labor Laws

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

