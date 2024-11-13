Tuyển IT Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Developing Enterprise Applications for big clients in Singapore, Japan, US and Korea and domestic clients

Collaborate with teams to reach a consensus on technical decision-making, and manage an appropriate software development process

Facilitate collaboration between several different teams and departments

Organize a united team where all team members can communicate & contribute on assigned activities

Be accountable as the main contact with clients, consultant team to make sure that the projects meet clients’ requirements & satisfaction

Set up objectives and manage the project team to achieve the goal.

Mentor and provide guidance, coaching, performance evaluation to project members

Produce project reports to clients and relevant managers, ensure good visibility on project progression.

Collaborate with stakeholders in Divisions to identify high level resource planning requirements to ensure optimal resource utilization.

Ensure projects comply with PMO policies, CMMI standard, and other policies.

Pre-sale support including but not limited to gathering requirements, providing estimation and planning.

Minimum one year of relevant experience in Software Development with a year of experience in project management

Good English, both in writing and speaking.

Strong knowledge and experience in both traditional project management principles and practices with an Agile development approach in the right proportions to fit each project level.

Proven experience in project estimation, budget control, people management and risk management.

Ability to provide constructive timely feedback to delivery team members and negotiate priorities and timelines to stakeholders.

Experience with Jira (or similar) and reporting tools.

Strong interpersonal & leadership skills/ people development/ people motivation

Probation salary is 100% of official salary

13th-month salary and performance review twice a year

Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)

Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations

BSH Care Health Insurance

Annual Health Assessment

Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy

Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly

Work five days per week with flexible working time

Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data

Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

