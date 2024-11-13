Tuyển IT Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Developing Enterprise Applications for big clients in Singapore, Japan, US and Korea and domestic clients
Collaborate with teams to reach a consensus on technical decision-making, and manage an appropriate software development process
Facilitate collaboration between several different teams and departments
Organize a united team where all team members can communicate & contribute on assigned activities
Be accountable as the main contact with clients, consultant team to make sure that the projects meet clients’ requirements & satisfaction
Set up objectives and manage the project team to achieve the goal.
Mentor and provide guidance, coaching, performance evaluation to project members
Produce project reports to clients and relevant managers, ensure good visibility on project progression.
Collaborate with stakeholders in Divisions to identify high level resource planning requirements to ensure optimal resource utilization.
Ensure projects comply with PMO policies, CMMI standard, and other policies.
Pre-sale support including but not limited to gathering requirements, providing estimation and planning.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good English, both in writing and speaking.
Strong knowledge and experience in both traditional project management principles and practices with an Agile development approach in the right proportions to fit each project level.
Proven experience in project estimation, budget control, people management and risk management.
Ability to provide constructive timely feedback to delivery team members and negotiate priorities and timelines to stakeholders.
Experience with Jira (or similar) and reporting tools.
Strong interpersonal & leadership skills/ people development/ people motivation
Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)
Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations
BSH Care Health Insurance
Annual Health Assessment
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Work five days per week with flexible working time
Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment
