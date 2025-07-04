Tuyển Project Manager Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 4, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking an experienced Project Manager to oversee software development initiatives and ensure the successful delivery of projects. In this role, you will collaborate closely with development teams and cross-functional stakeholders to manage projects throughout their entire lifecycle.
Lead and deliver software projects using Agile/Scrum and other relevant project management methodologies
Collaborate with internal teams and clients to establish clear objectives, timelines, and deliverables
Monitor project progress, quality standards, and potential risks to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery
Manage scope changes, resource allocation, and project priorities
Contribute to project estimation and planning during the pre-sales phase as needed
Foster effective communication and collaboration across cross-functional teams and stakeholders
Drive team performance and support the personal development of team members
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must have:
A solid background in IT, with 4+ consecutive years of experience in Project Management/Scrum Master
Proven experience in managing resources and leading cross-functional teams
Proficiency in using project management tools (e.g., Jira, Asana, MS Project, Trello)
Strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills
Fluent English communication is mandatory, with good presentation and reporting skills
Nice to have:
Prior experience in E-commerce, CRM systems, or the Payment domain is an advantage
Tại Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Recognition & Rewards:
13th-month salary
Loyalty Bonus programs
Biannual Performance and Salary review
Comprehensive Insurance Coverage:
Full government public insurance contributions based on gross salary
Premium health insurance
Annual health check
Clear career development and growth structure; Training sessions and Learning workshops
14 days of annual leave and one additional day of leave for every year of service
Laptop/MacBook and top-notch facilities are provided based on each role
Agile/Scrum-based internal workflows for efficient and collaborative development
Company trips, parties and regular team-building activities; Weekly happy hour, coffee, snacks, and board games
Overseas travel opportunities based on the individual performance and policies for each evaluation period
Working Environment & Culture:
International Workplace: English-speaking environment
Positive and Open-Minded Culture: Engineers are encouraged to propose innovative solutions that enhance productivity and code quality
1-on-1 Mentorship: Monthly coffee sessions with managers offer personalized feedback, goal setting, and career development opportunities
Flexible Working Hours: Promote work-life balance and individual productivity
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
