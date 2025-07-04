Tuyển Project Manager Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 4, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an experienced Project Manager to oversee software development initiatives and ensure the successful delivery of projects. In this role, you will collaborate closely with development teams and cross-functional stakeholders to manage projects throughout their entire lifecycle.

Lead and deliver software projects using Agile/Scrum and other relevant project management methodologies

Collaborate with internal teams and clients to establish clear objectives, timelines, and deliverables

Monitor project progress, quality standards, and potential risks to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery

Manage scope changes, resource allocation, and project priorities

Contribute to project estimation and planning during the pre-sales phase as needed

Foster effective communication and collaboration across cross-functional teams and stakeholders

Drive team performance and support the personal development of team members

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Software Development or related fields

Must have:

A solid background in IT, with 4+ consecutive years of experience in Project Management/Scrum Master

Proven experience in managing resources and leading cross-functional teams

Proficiency in using project management tools (e.g., Jira, Asana, MS Project, Trello)

Strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills

Fluent English communication is mandatory, with good presentation and reporting skills

Nice to have:

Prior experience in E-commerce, CRM systems, or the Payment domain is an advantage

Tại Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We are a multinational, product-driven company specializing in proprietary POS solutions — developing in-house and delivering directly to our worldwide customers.

Recognition & Rewards:

13th-month salary

Loyalty Bonus programs

Biannual Performance and Salary review

Comprehensive Insurance Coverage:

Full government public insurance contributions based on gross salary

Premium health insurance

Annual health check

Clear career development and growth structure; Training sessions and Learning workshops

14 days of annual leave and one additional day of leave for every year of service

Laptop/MacBook and top-notch facilities are provided based on each role

Agile/Scrum-based internal workflows for efficient and collaborative development

Company trips, parties and regular team-building activities; Weekly happy hour, coffee, snacks, and board games

Overseas travel opportunities based on the individual performance and policies for each evaluation period

Working Environment & Culture:

International Workplace: English-speaking environment

Positive and Open-Minded Culture: Engineers are encouraged to propose innovative solutions that enhance productivity and code quality

1-on-1 Mentorship: Monthly coffee sessions with managers offer personalized feedback, goal setting, and career development opportunities

Flexible Working Hours: Promote work-life balance and individual productivity

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Floating Cube Studios (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin