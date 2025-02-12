Tuyển Project Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 789 Building, 147 Hoang Quoc Viet, Cau Giay, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

LS ELECTRIC provides a power system and automated solution for efficiency and sustainability. We are creating an abundant future by delivering safe clean energy. In line with a manufacturing trend for smart factories and a bigger emphasis on energy solutions, we have been shifting from a device maker to a solutions provider that offers a platform combining hardware and software.
We are leading the way towards a new future through innovations that exceed our customer’s expectations.
1. Position: Project Sales (Electrical field)
2. Workplace:
- 147 Hoang Quoc Viet, Cau Giay, Hanoi
- Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
3. Main job:
3. Main job
- Develop & implement strategies to promote & sales new items, such as MCB, Switch & Socket, Consumer unit and other related products through project sales channel (building, housing).
- Identify potential opportunities to develop new strategic products with market intelligence.
- Others related assignments from Manager and Biz Director.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

LS Electric Viet Nam LTD.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: LS ELECTRIC Factory, Nguyen Khe, Dong Anh, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

