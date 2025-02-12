Tuyển Project Manager LS Electric Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

LS ELECTRIC provides a power system and automated solution for efficiency and sustainability. We are creating an abundant future by delivering safe clean energy. In line with a manufacturing trend for smart factories and a bigger emphasis on energy solutions, we have been shifting from a device maker to a solutions provider that offers a platform combining hardware and software.

We are leading the way towards a new future through innovations that exceed our customer’s expectations.

1. Position: Project Sales (Electrical field)

2. Workplace:

- 147 Hoang Quoc Viet, Cau Giay, Hanoi

- Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Bà Trưng, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

3. Main job:

- Develop & implement strategies to promote & sales new items, such as MCB, Switch & Socket, Consumer unit and other related products through project sales channel (building, housing).

- Identify potential opportunities to develop new strategic products with market intelligence.

- Others related assignments from Manager and Biz Director.