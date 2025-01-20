Tuyển Project Manager FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FPT IS Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: G Tower, 165A Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu
Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
Ensure resource availability and allocation
Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs
Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
Report and escalate to management as needed
Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
Perform risk management to minimize project risks
Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven working experience as a project manager or business analyst in the information technology sector
Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies
Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
Good written and verbal English communication skills
Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
PMP certification is a plus
Tại FPT IS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses.
13th-month salary and additional performance bonuses, including project bonuses, business performance bonuses, and other incentives based on individual and team achievements.
Participation in FPTCare insurance for both employees and their families, including periodic health check-ups.
Opportunities to engage in short-term or long-term overseas assignments.
Dynamic and youthful working environment: Modern office, open and creative spaces that encourage collaboration and idea exchange.
Continuous development of both hard and soft skills through practical work experience and professional training programs.
Access to the latest technology trends.
Annual company trips and vacations.
12 days of annual leave, 3 additional summer vacation days, and public holidays as regulated.
Annual salary review.
Support consideration for housing or vehicle purchases.
Participation in exciting cultural activities and events organized by FPT IS and the FPT Corporation.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
