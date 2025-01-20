Tuyển Project Manager FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: G Tower, 165A Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Great educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers

Proven working experience as a project manager or business analyst in the information technology sector

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Good written and verbal English communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

PMP certification is a plus

Tại FPT IS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working schedule: Monday to Friday.

Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses.

13th-month salary and additional performance bonuses, including project bonuses, business performance bonuses, and other incentives based on individual and team achievements.

Participation in FPTCare insurance for both employees and their families, including periodic health check-ups.

Opportunities to engage in short-term or long-term overseas assignments.

Dynamic and youthful working environment: Modern office, open and creative spaces that encourage collaboration and idea exchange.

Continuous development of both hard and soft skills through practical work experience and professional training programs.

Access to the latest technology trends.

Annual company trips and vacations.

12 days of annual leave, 3 additional summer vacation days, and public holidays as regulated.

Annual salary review.

Support consideration for housing or vehicle purchases.

Participation in exciting cultural activities and events organized by FPT IS and the FPT Corporation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS Pro Company

