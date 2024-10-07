Tuyển Quality Assurance Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Activities:

1. Duties and Authorities regarding Business Planning

2. Duties and Authority of Execution

3. General Department Management

4. Special Functions for External Affairs

Job Description:

Get registration certificates and check labels - Study and make clear related Việt Nam regulations with authority in case of need. Prepare dossiers and submit to authorities. Make an action plan and ensure to get certificates on time. - Understand related regulations on labelling. Check and confirm - Handle issuance of barcode

Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evaluate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.

Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evaluate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degrees, major in organic chemistry or electricity or garment Experienced in related areas at least 4 years English Communication Communication skill (both verbal and written) Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments Time management skills. Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– 13 month salary

– Performance bonus

– Transportation allowance

– Meal at canteen

– Premium healthcare

– Full salary social insurance

– 1-day work from home per week (as approved of HOD)

– 12 days annual leaves

– Many opportunities of development (transfer, promote)

– Training and learning development;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

