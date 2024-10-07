Tuyển Quality Assurance Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Activities:
1. Duties and Authorities regarding Business Planning
2. Duties and Authority of Execution
3. General Department Management
4. Special Functions for External Affairs
Job Description:
Get registration certificates and check labels - Study and make clear related Việt Nam regulations with authority in case of need. Prepare dossiers and submit to authorities. Make an action plan and ensure to get certificates on time. - Understand related regulations on labelling. Check and confirm - Handle issuance of barcode
Get registration certificates and check labels
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evaluate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evaluate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories
Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University degrees, major in organic chemistry or electricity or garment
Experienced in related areas at least 4 years
English Communication
Communication skill (both verbal and written)
Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments
Time management skills.
Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills
Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
– Performance bonus
– Transportation allowance
– Meal at canteen
– Premium healthcare
– Full salary social insurance
– 1-day work from home per week (as approved of HOD)
– 12 days annual leaves
– Many opportunities of development (transfer, promote)
– Training and learning development;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
