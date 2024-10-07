Tuyển Quality Assurance Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển Quality Assurance Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/10/2024
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Activities:
1. Duties and Authorities regarding Business Planning
2. Duties and Authority of Execution
3. General Department Management
4. Special Functions for External Affairs
Job Description:
Get registration certificates and check labels - Study and make clear related Việt Nam regulations with authority in case of need. Prepare dossiers and submit to authorities. Make an action plan and ensure to get certificates on time. - Understand related regulations on labelling. Check and confirm - Handle issuance of barcode
Get registration certificates and check labels
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evaluate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evaluate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories
Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degrees, major in organic chemistry or electricity or garment Experienced in related areas at least 4 years English Communication Communication skill (both verbal and written) Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments Time management skills. Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet
University degrees, major in organic chemistry or electricity or garment
Experienced in related areas at least 4 years
English Communication
Communication skill (both verbal and written)
Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments
Time management skills.
Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills
Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– 13 month salary
– Performance bonus
– Transportation allowance
– Meal at canteen
– Premium healthcare
– Full salary social insurance
– 1-day work from home per week (as approved of HOD)
– 12 days annual leaves
– Many opportunities of development (transfer, promote)
– Training and learning development;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM VP phía Bắc: 27 Cổ Linh, Quận Long Biên, Thành phố Hà Nội

