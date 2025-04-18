Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 191, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, P. Thảo Điền, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

60% Teaching the center’s courses in and out of the office hours

10% Building Academy Program

5% Teaching Video Production

5% Be up to date and in-depth with academic programs and subjects as well as the current education trends worldwide and in Vietnam

5% Interview new teachers and conduct standard evaluations

5% Train applicational professionalism for new teachers and interns

5% Connecting Academic Professionals

5% Responsible for the academic aspects of all publications, posts, and products of the center

Work at least 90 hours/month

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications: Degree in Pedagogy, Science (Math, Physics, Chemistry, Biology...), Education Management, Business Administration, or related majors.

Having ability to multitask, being responsible for the job, and inspire the students and colleagues.

Having taught international programs such as IB, AP, A-level, and IGCSE is an advantage.

Having experience in making and editing teaching videos.

Good at 04 skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing) in communication, academic, specialized...

Microsoft Office efficiency (Word, Excel, PowerPoint...).

Good business presentation, negotiation, problem-solving skills...

Ready to train from zero to hero

Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A dynamic and engaging professional environment that fosters collaboration and growth

Competitive total compensation package, including base salary, performance-based bonuses (monthly, mid-year, and year-end) – KPIs, and annual salary reviews

Team Building Activities: Regular team outings, company events, and off-site retreats to build camaraderie and foster a positive work environment.

Travel Opportunities: Annual company trips and travel opportunities as part of our team-building initiatives.

Employee Discounts: Discounts on company products/services.

Full Benefits According to Vietnamese Labor Law: Including personal income tax, social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and full leave entitlements as regulated.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần giáo dục quốc tế INTERTU

