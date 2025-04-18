Tuyển Solution Architect Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/05/2025
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
35 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 29B Tân Thuận, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

Architect and design robust, scalable, and high-performance software solutions for our IoMT & Healthcare platform, emphasizing Microservices and Event-driven patterns.
Ensure designs comply with critical international healthcare standards (HL7, FHIR, DICOM) and data privacy regulations (HIPAA, GDPR).
Define comprehensive data strategies encompassing real-time streaming, time-series sensor data, EHR/EMR integration, and medical image processing.
Collaborate closely with Product Managers, Developers, AI Teams, and DevOps engineers to translate requirements into tangible, high-quality system architecture.
Evaluate, select, and integrate the optimal mix of technologies: cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP), databases (SQL, NoSQL, Time-series DB like InfluxDB/TimescaleDB), API gateways, message brokers (Kafka, MQTT), and integration protocols (REST, GraphQL, gRPC, HL7/FHIR APIs).
Champion security best practices, designing mechanisms for data encryption, robust authentication/authorization (OAuth2, OpenID Connect, JWT), and ensuring overall system security.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to development teams throughout the implementation lifecycle.
Stay ahead of technology trends in IoMT, AI in Medicine, and Blockchain in Healthcare, driving continuous platform improvement.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

10+ years in software development (backend focus) with at least 3-5 years in a Solution Architect or Technical Lead role.
3-5 years in a Solution Architect or Technical Lead role.
Deep expertise in Microservices architecture, Event-driven Architecture, API Gateway design, and Message Brokers (Kafka, MQTT).
Deep expertise in Microservices architecture
Strong understanding of data modeling and management in Healthcare/IoMT contexts (Time-series DB, NoSQL, SQL, Data Lakes - Spark, Redshift, BigQuery).
Solid knowledge of system & data security principles and standards relevant to healthcare (HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, OAuth2, JWT, mTLS, Encryption).
system & data security principles
Proven experience with cloud-native technologies (AWS, Azure, or GCP) and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes).
cloud-native technologies (AWS, Azure, or GCP)
Familiarity with healthcare interoperability standards (FHIR, HL7, DICOM) and EHR/EMR integration challenges.
healthcare interoperability standards (FHIR, HL7, DICOM)
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to design cost-effective, optimized architectures.
Strong communication skills, capable of engaging effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders (including medical professionals).
Leadership qualities and a systems-thinking approach.
Experience with AI/ML applications in IoMT (e.g., predictive diagnostics, medical image analysis).
Experience building Edge Computing solutions for medical devices.
Understanding of Blockchain applications in Healthcare.
Hands-on experience with DevOps & CI/CD pipelines (GitLab CI/CD, Terraform, Helm).

Tại Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Impactful Work: Lead the architecture for solutions that can genuinely improve healthcare.
Impactful Work:
Leading Company: Be part of FPT, a recognized leader driving digital transformation globally.
Leading Company:
Growth & Learning: Continuous training, professional development programs, and exposure to cutting-edge tech.
Growth & Learning:
Competitive Compensation: Attractive annual income package (13th-month salary, performance bonuses, vacation allowance...).
Competitive Compensation:
World-Class Benefits: Comprehensive FPT Care health insurance package (>$2,500 USD/year budget for inpatient/outpatient care).
World-Class Benefits:
Dynamic Environment: Modern facilities, collaborative culture, diverse activities, and a focus on employee well-being.
Dynamic Environment:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, tòa nhà FPT, Phố Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

