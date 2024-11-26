Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Process Quality Assurance (PQA)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Mức lương
16 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: IPH Building, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu

− Develop standards and procedures to determine product quality and release readiness
− Implement & guide processes to projects
− Control process compliance of project to ensure they follow the defined process
− Perform document audit if needed
− Apply QA best standard, practice, method and tools
− Define, collect and analyze metrics to monitor, report & audit shortcomings/ missing/ gaps/ noncompliance in the process/ procedures
− Forecast and warn risks or activities that impact quality of product/service by QA activities
− Drive innovation and streamline overall QA processes

Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

− At least 2 years of experience in software quality assurance
− Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes
− Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process (Certification in Agile/Scrum is an advantage)
− Have basic reading and communication skills in English
− Having basic reading and communication skills in Japanese is an advantage
− Good teamwork skill and readiness to challenge
− Good excel knowledge
− Have knowledge about CMMi is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

− Global working environment, Flexible working time
− 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year
− 16 days annual leave per year
− Attractive and high competitive salary
− Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law
− Annual health check and Company Healthcare
− Working equipment provided by the company
− Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding
− Bonuses, gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, company trip
− Employee engagement activities
− Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 1401, 14th Floor, Indochina Plaza Ha Noi Office Building, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

