Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: IPH Building, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu

− Develop standards and procedures to determine product quality and release readiness

− Implement & guide processes to projects

− Control process compliance of project to ensure they follow the defined process

− Perform document audit if needed

− Apply QA best standard, practice, method and tools

− Define, collect and analyze metrics to monitor, report & audit shortcomings/ missing/ gaps/ noncompliance in the process/ procedures

− Forecast and warn risks or activities that impact quality of product/service by QA activities

− Drive innovation and streamline overall QA processes

Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

− At least 2 years of experience in software quality assurance

− Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes

− Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process (Certification in Agile/Scrum is an advantage)

− Have basic reading and communication skills in English

− Having basic reading and communication skills in Japanese is an advantage

− Good teamwork skill and readiness to challenge

− Good excel knowledge

− Have knowledge about CMMi is an advantage

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

− Global working environment, Flexible working time

− 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year

− 16 days annual leave per year

− Attractive and high competitive salary

− Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law

− Annual health check and Company Healthcare

− Working equipment provided by the company

− Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding

− Bonuses, gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, company trip

− Employee engagement activities

− Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.