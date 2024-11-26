Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
- Hà Nội: IPH Building, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu
− Develop standards and procedures to determine product quality and release readiness
− Implement & guide processes to projects
− Control process compliance of project to ensure they follow the defined process
− Perform document audit if needed
− Apply QA best standard, practice, method and tools
− Define, collect and analyze metrics to monitor, report & audit shortcomings/ missing/ gaps/ noncompliance in the process/ procedures
− Forecast and warn risks or activities that impact quality of product/service by QA activities
− Drive innovation and streamline overall QA processes
Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
− Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes
− Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process (Certification in Agile/Scrum is an advantage)
− Have basic reading and communication skills in English
− Having basic reading and communication skills in Japanese is an advantage
− Good teamwork skill and readiness to challenge
− Good excel knowledge
− Have knowledge about CMMi is an advantage
Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
− 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year
− 16 days annual leave per year
− Attractive and high competitive salary
− Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law
− Annual health check and Company Healthcare
− Working equipment provided by the company
− Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding
− Bonuses, gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, company trip
− Employee engagement activities
− Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI