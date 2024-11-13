Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unit Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Unit Corp

Process Quality Assurance (PQA)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Tại Unit Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with PQA Manager to develop process relate to quality.
Work with project manager (PM) to determine project development process base on Company process;
Support project to follow process which be defined;
Support projects to implement process by training and answering query;
Deploy and institutionalize development process, methods and tools to projects;
Perform audits of software development and project management processes using standard process descriptions and requirements; Audit project weekly to ensuring project’s process;
Remind deadline for Project manager & team;
Raise and manage project risk/issues (investigate, define corrective/prevention action and follow up);
Record and analyze project database to identify areas for improvement in the quality;
Identify issues in process compliance and collaborate with stakeholders to resolve issues;
Have Meeting, reporting, other support if need.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year experience as PQA in software project.
Have knowledge and experience about implementing methodology such as ISO 27001, ISO 9001, CMMI;
Have CSQA (Certified Software Quality Assurance), Internal Auditor, Lead Auditor, or Scrum master certificate is a plus;
Hard working, responsible, strong interpersonal and communication skills;
Ability of working independent and teamwork, can work under high pressure;
Have will and interest to learn;
Have service mindset

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits
Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;
12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year
Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;
13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;
UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;
Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;
Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;
Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;
Work on the latest technology platform;
Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Unit Corp

Unit Corp

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 5-6-7-8-9-10 - Nikko Building, 374 Vo Van Tan Street, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-process-quality-assurance-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job248512
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH MUÔN PHƯƠNG
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH MUÔN PHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH MUÔN PHƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 20/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Relipa
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty TNHH Relipa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Relipa
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Nghiên cứu và phát triển Fabbi
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH MUÔN PHƯƠNG
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH MUÔN PHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH MUÔN PHƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 20/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Relipa
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty TNHH Relipa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Relipa
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 35 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 10/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất