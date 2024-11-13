Tuyển Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Process Quality Assurance (PQA) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with PQA Manager to develop process relate to quality.

Work with project manager (PM) to determine project development process base on Company process;

Support project to follow process which be defined;

Support projects to implement process by training and answering query;

Deploy and institutionalize development process, methods and tools to projects;

Perform audits of software development and project management processes using standard process descriptions and requirements; Audit project weekly to ensuring project’s process;

Remind deadline for Project manager & team;

Raise and manage project risk/issues (investigate, define corrective/prevention action and follow up);

Record and analyze project database to identify areas for improvement in the quality;

Identify issues in process compliance and collaborate with stakeholders to resolve issues;

Have Meeting, reporting, other support if need.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year experience as PQA in software project.

Have knowledge and experience about implementing methodology such as ISO 27001, ISO 9001, CMMI;

Have CSQA (Certified Software Quality Assurance), Internal Auditor, Lead Auditor, or Scrum master certificate is a plus;

Hard working, responsible, strong interpersonal and communication skills;

Ability of working independent and teamwork, can work under high pressure;

Have will and interest to learn;

Have service mindset

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;

12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year

Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;

13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;

UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;

Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;

Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;

Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;

Work on the latest technology platform;

Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.