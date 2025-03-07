Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE:

Samsung Global strategy is not just focusing on the products’ quality but also Customer Service’s quality by creating customer service value added to achieve customer satisfaction and engage for the customer loyalty. Customer Service is now-a-day being considered as marketing. Service identity is being focused to bring the value to the customer. In order to create a total customer satisfaction and customer loyalty that CS needs to drive and manage in a total satisfaction index for all customer service readiness, service excellent operations and premium service perspective that to drive and contribute to the customer purchasing decision making.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Sales Support Management:

- Main contact of CS Sales Support management to stakeholders.

- Execution to CS sales products: Service Package (B2C, B2B, SC+), Value-Added Services, Customer Retention Program (CRP) to Korean customers.

• CS Operations Overall Internal Co-ordination:

- Main Coordinator to HQ (Suwon) office for any support activities.