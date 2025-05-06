Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our Company reflects the diversity of our employees. At TotalEnergies, the wide variety of talents drives our competitiveness, our ability to innovate, and our attractiveness. Therefore, we welcome differences in age, disability, gender reassignment, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion, beliefs, sex, sexual orientation, and family/parental status. We believe Diversity makes us better.

*Key Activities:

1. Car Arrangement

- Receive car bookings from all employees, validating the bookings to ensure they are in line with travel policy.

- Arrange 21 dedicated cars & a few spot cars in a way to maximize their capacities and minimize rental cost.

- Collect and archive all TRF & related documents properly.

- Check details of payment requests carefully then make timely payment to car vendor.

- Generate blanket PRs, POs, and MIGOs when required.

- Complete monthly report, analyze the efficiency of car arrangement and cost optimization.

2. Air Ticket Booking

- Receive ticket bookings from all employees, validating the bookings to ensure they are in line with travel policy.