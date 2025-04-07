Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Receptionist Tasks

• Receive incoming calls and welcome guests to the company.

• Manage incoming and outgoing correspondences/ letters.

• Distribute correspondences/ letters to relevant employees.

• Book meeting rooms

Admin Tasks

• Manage office supplies stock and place orders.

• Take care of office equipment and machinery to maintain its good working conditions. Propose replacement/ repair if any.

• Support HR’s events: Engagement activities, year-end party, company trip, children- days, woman day and other activities.

• Make office supplies payment & allocate monthly office expenses to relevant departments. Ensure payments & allocations are accurate & on time.

• Take care of visitors: Transportation, accommodation, meal, working agenda….

• Work with office supplies suppliers to ensure good services & quick problem solving are provided. Propose for replacement of suppliers if needed.

• Book air ticket, apply visa, rent car, book hotel, provide taxi card/ grab account and other services for employees when required.