Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại MOTUL VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Pearl Plaza Building, 561A Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25,
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Receptionist Tasks
• Receive incoming calls and welcome guests to the company.
• Manage incoming and outgoing correspondences/ letters.
• Distribute correspondences/ letters to relevant employees.
• Book meeting rooms
Admin Tasks
• Manage office supplies stock and place orders.
• Take care of office equipment and machinery to maintain its good working conditions. Propose replacement/ repair if any.
• Support HR’s events: Engagement activities, year-end party, company trip, children- days, woman day and other activities.
• Make office supplies payment & allocate monthly office expenses to relevant departments. Ensure payments & allocations are accurate & on time.
• Take care of visitors: Transportation, accommodation, meal, working agenda….
• Work with office supplies suppliers to ensure good services & quick problem solving are provided. Propose for replacement of suppliers if needed.
• Book air ticket, apply visa, rent car, book hotel, provide taxi card/ grab account and other services for employees when required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MOTUL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MOTUL VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI