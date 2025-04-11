Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Vitrox Corporation Berhad làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Vitrox Corporation Berhad
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Provide Exceptional Technical Support to Customers from Vietnam!
ViTrox is a design and manufacturing company that powers machine vision solutions for semiconductor and electronics packaging companies. From digitizing manufacturing processes to scanning product defects, our products perform reliably at higher speeds and with greater precision.
Now, as a company with an extensive global customer base, we are looking for a dedicated technical support engineer to help us enhance customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities:
- Support customers on technical challenges involving vision inspection machine system setup, maintenance, and troubleshooting at customer sites.
-Provide knowledge transfer to customers or sales channel partners on system setup, maintenance, and troubleshooting skills.
-Work closely with the R&D team on quality and design related. improvements based on customer feedback.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vitrox Corporation Berhad Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vitrox Corporation Berhad
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
