Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AG Ingo Design Studio Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*Office Admin Main Role:

• Assist, monitor and supply office’s necessary tools or equipment such as stationery, office equipment, power issues, transportation, accommodation etc.;

• Manage maintenance of office services;

• Manage services quotations, contracts and follow up payment processes;

• Organize and arrange staff business trips (flights, hotels, car rental, etc.)

- Other administrative/business services as assigned by the Director or supervisor (specific details will be discussed during the interview)

*Project Admin:

• Prepare company documents, including the translation of documents between Vietnamese and English;

• Follow, attend project meetings and prepare documentation as per work request;

• Coordinate and manage project tasks to ensure project delivery within timeline;

• Coordinate with the internal project team to meet clients\' expectation;

• Provide administrative support as needed.