Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate AG Ingo Design Studio Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại AG Ingo Design Studio Vietnam Co.,ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*Office Admin Main Role:
• Assist, monitor and supply office’s necessary tools or equipment such as stationery, office equipment, power issues, transportation, accommodation etc.;
• Manage maintenance of office services;
• Manage services quotations, contracts and follow up payment processes;
• Organize and arrange staff business trips (flights, hotels, car rental, etc.)
- Other administrative/business services as assigned by the Director or supervisor (specific details will be discussed during the interview)
*Project Admin:
• Prepare company documents, including the translation of documents between Vietnamese and English;
• Follow, attend project meetings and prepare documentation as per work request;
• Coordinate and manage project tasks to ensure project delivery within timeline;
• Coordinate with the internal project team to meet clients\' expectation;
• Provide administrative support as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AG Ingo Design Studio Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Dynamic and friendly working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AG Ingo Design Studio Vietnam Co.,ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI