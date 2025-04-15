Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Responsibilities

• Lead and manage the full spectrum of HR & Admin functions, including:

• Talent Acquisition (TA)

• General HR operations

• Payroll management

• Training and Development

• Internal communication & employee engagement events

• Office Administration

• Oversee HR operations across 3 offices (HCMC, Danang, Hanoi) with a primary focus on the HCMC office.

• Provide strategic HR support and consultation to the CEO and leadership team.

• Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business direction.

• Ensure compliance with labor laws and internal policies.

• Manage, coach, and develop the HR & Admin team to enhance their performance and support organizational growth.

• Foster a positive and high-performing company culture.