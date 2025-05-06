Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD
1. Providing support to Sales & Service Team:
- Supporting Sales & Service operation initiatives.
- Initiate indirect purchase workflow for Sales & Service Team inquiries,
- Handling of service billing from customers.
- Helping Account Receivable and Sales Team to communicate with customer for past due invoice payment
- Prepare Quotation and send to customer per information from commercial team
- Consolidate data to support sales forecast and sales reports
- In response of customer inquiry for product information, document…
2. Providing support to Sourcing Team:
- Supporting and follow up vendor registration process.
- Get quotes from vendors, work with vendors to determine the best purchase
- Submit the quote to the business management for buying approval
- Send PR to the vendor. Follow up order with vendors,
- Support on Chemicals Commodities purchase & delivery activity.
- Follow up with Account Payable Team for payment to vendor.
- Supporting Sourcing operation initiatives.
- Execute and Manage all the fixed contracts with vendors like cars, offices, lab service, emergencies services.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
