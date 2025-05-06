Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

1. Providing support to Sales & Service Team:

- Supporting Sales & Service operation initiatives.

- Initiate indirect purchase workflow for Sales & Service Team inquiries,

- Handling of service billing from customers.

- Helping Account Receivable and Sales Team to communicate with customer for past due invoice payment

- Prepare Quotation and send to customer per information from commercial team

- Consolidate data to support sales forecast and sales reports

- In response of customer inquiry for product information, document…

2. Providing support to Sourcing Team:

- Supporting and follow up vendor registration process.

- Get quotes from vendors, work with vendors to determine the best purchase

- Submit the quote to the business management for buying approval

- Send PR to the vendor. Follow up order with vendors,

- Support on Chemicals Commodities purchase & delivery activity.

- Follow up with Account Payable Team for payment to vendor.

- Supporting Sourcing operation initiatives.

- Execute and Manage all the fixed contracts with vendors like cars, offices, lab service, emergencies services.