Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: DKSH, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu
Coordinate with Key Account Management , Finance and customers to manage sales-related activities in a timely manner, including: payment documents, quotations and contract management, order processing, goods supply/return, etc.
Manage and process payment documents for the assigned chains/systems, ensuring all required supporting documents are complete and in compliance with internal procedures.
Verify the accuracy and consistency of information in contracts and invoices.
Properly archive and maintain both digital and physical records of payment documents.
Monitor and consolidate reports on outstanding balances and debt aging for assigned customers or chains.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Knowledge and background on FMCG.
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthcare Insurance
