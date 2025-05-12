Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Coordinate with Key Account Management , Finance and customers to manage sales-related activities in a timely manner, including: payment documents, quotations and contract management, order processing, goods supply/return, etc.

Manage and process payment documents for the assigned chains/systems, ensuring all required supporting documents are complete and in compliance with internal procedures.

Verify the accuracy and consistency of information in contracts and invoices.

Properly archive and maintain both digital and physical records of payment documents.

Monitor and consolidate reports on outstanding balances and debt aging for assigned customers or chains.