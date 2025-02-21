Tuyển Sales Engineer JST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Sales Engineer JST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

JST
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
JST

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại JST

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: JST VIETNAM OFFICE

- DISTRICT 1

- HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute sales strategies for designated markets and territories
• Promote and sell company products, services, and systems
• Identify and engage new clients while maximizing existing client relationships
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers
• Schedule and manage sales activities, maintain records, and prepare reports
• Develop and deliver presentations to potential and current clients
• Support the Technical Sales Manager with technical and logistical tasks, including survey planning
• Perform other duties aligned with your expertise

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
• Education: Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
• Experience:
• 3-5 years of proven experience in technical sales within the Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical, or Power Generation industries
• Familiarity with sales in piping, pipelines, or cathodic protection systems is an

Tại JST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JST

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

JST

JST

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 21-23 NGUYEN THI MINH KHAI - DISTRICT 1 - HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

