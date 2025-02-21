Tuyển Sales Engineer JST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: JST VIETNAM OFFICE - DISTRICT 1 - HCMC

Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and execute sales strategies for designated markets and territories

• Promote and sell company products, services, and systems

• Identify and engage new clients while maximizing existing client relationships

• Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers

• Schedule and manage sales activities, maintain records, and prepare reports

• Develop and deliver presentations to potential and current clients

• Support the Technical Sales Manager with technical and logistical tasks, including survey planning

• Perform other duties aligned with your expertise

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

• Education: Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

• Experience:

• 3-5 years of proven experience in technical sales within the Oil & Gas,

Petrochemical, or Power Generation industries

• Familiarity with sales in piping, pipelines, or cathodic protection systems is an

Tại JST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JST

