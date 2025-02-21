Tuyển Sales Engineer JST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại JST
- Hồ Chí Minh: JST VIETNAM OFFICE
- DISTRICT 1
- HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute sales strategies for designated markets and territories
• Promote and sell company products, services, and systems
• Identify and engage new clients while maximizing existing client relationships
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers
• Schedule and manage sales activities, maintain records, and prepare reports
• Develop and deliver presentations to potential and current clients
• Support the Technical Sales Manager with technical and logistical tasks, including survey planning
• Perform other duties aligned with your expertise
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Education: Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
• Experience:
• 3-5 years of proven experience in technical sales within the Oil & Gas,
Petrochemical, or Power Generation industries
• Familiarity with sales in piping, pipelines, or cathodic protection systems is an
Tại JST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JST
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI