Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: 1st Floor, Lilama 10 Building, To Huu street, Trung Van Ward, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
• Develop and execute sales strategies to drive growth for product lines in the field of Automation/Automotive/Metal/Steel/Electronic/Plastic&Rubber
Automation/Automotive/Metal/Steel/Electronic/Plastic&Rubber
• Engage with prospective customers, understand their application needs, and provide technical sales support
• Demonstrate product features and capabilities to customers, highlighting the unique value proposition
• Prepare quotations, proposals, and contract documents for sales opportunities
• Provide post-sales support, including troubleshooting and managing information flow accurately and timely about delivery, installation, and training.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to create effective campaigns and marketing materials
• Gather market intelligence and customer feedback to aid product development
• Meet or exceed monthly/quarterly sales targets and key performance indicators
• Submit regular reports detailing customer requirements, market insights, competitor actions, and sales forecasts.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI