Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

• Develop and execute sales strategies to drive growth for product lines in the field of Automation/Automotive/Metal/Steel/Electronic/Plastic&Rubber

• Engage with prospective customers, understand their application needs, and provide technical sales support

• Demonstrate product features and capabilities to customers, highlighting the unique value proposition

• Prepare quotations, proposals, and contract documents for sales opportunities

• Provide post-sales support, including troubleshooting and managing information flow accurately and timely about delivery, installation, and training.

• Collaborate with the marketing team to create effective campaigns and marketing materials

• Gather market intelligence and customer feedback to aid product development

• Meet or exceed monthly/quarterly sales targets and key performance indicators

• Submit regular reports detailing customer requirements, market insights, competitor actions, and sales forecasts.