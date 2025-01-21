Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1st Floor, Lilama 10 Building, To Huu street, Trung Van Ward, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

• Develop and execute sales strategies to drive growth for product lines in the field of Automation/Automotive/Metal/Steel/Electronic/Plastic&Rubber
Automation/Automotive/Metal/Steel/Electronic/Plastic&Rubber
• Engage with prospective customers, understand their application needs, and provide technical sales support
• Demonstrate product features and capabilities to customers, highlighting the unique value proposition
• Prepare quotations, proposals, and contract documents for sales opportunities
• Provide post-sales support, including troubleshooting and managing information flow accurately and timely about delivery, installation, and training.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to create effective campaigns and marketing materials
• Gather market intelligence and customer feedback to aid product development
• Meet or exceed monthly/quarterly sales targets and key performance indicators
• Submit regular reports detailing customer requirements, market insights, competitor actions, and sales forecasts.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Technology, Chemical Engineering, or Economics.

Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, 24C, Phan Dang Luu, Ward 6, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

