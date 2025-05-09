Tuyển Sales Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
- Hà Tĩnh: Vung Ang, Ha Tinh, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Planning and strategy:
- Building and upgrading processes to solve errors occurring at the factory.
- Investigate, research and make improvements to product defect issues that arise during the manufacturing process.
- Support to investigate and resolve feedback issues from the market.
- Increase the proportion of vehicles that are upright by improving product quality through production process control.
• Implementing quality improvement activities:
- Deploy critical error research with 7 QC tools.
- Apply Fishbone analysis to assess the overall problematic factors.
- Use the 5W1H analysis to determine the root cause of the problem.
• Safety and risk management:
- Implementing safety management activities in testing and evaluation of vehicles inside and outside the factory.
- Detecting and eliminating high risks through potential risk assessment activities.
• Human development:
• Training a team of technicians and workers with good skills and discipline to well implement the quality objectives.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI