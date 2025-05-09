Tuyển Sales Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Planning and strategy:

- Building and upgrading processes to solve errors occurring at the factory.

- Investigate, research and make improvements to product defect issues that arise during the manufacturing process.

- Support to investigate and resolve feedback issues from the market.

- Increase the proportion of vehicles that are upright by improving product quality through production process control.

• Implementing quality improvement activities:

- Deploy critical error research with 7 QC tools.

- Apply Fishbone analysis to assess the overall problematic factors.

- Use the 5W1H analysis to determine the root cause of the problem.

• Safety and risk management:

- Implementing safety management activities in testing and evaluation of vehicles inside and outside the factory.

- Detecting and eliminating high risks through potential risk assessment activities.

• Human development:

• Training a team of technicians and workers with good skills and discipline to well implement the quality objectives.