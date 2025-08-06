Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Location: Ha Tinh

RESPONSILITIES - For New Product and Current Series activities:

* Supplier assessment (PSA) for supplier selection process.

* Lead the APQP activities with an international supply base

* Clarification of engineering changes.

* Creation and alignment of the production part approval process (PPAP) per the VinFast and AIAG guidelines.

* Control all phases of project through CAE, Design, Construction, and Tryout.

* Coordination of cross-functional teams to achieve quality and program objectives

* Report part readiness for launch to management team

* Fixture & gauge concept and capability validation

* Specialist for production issues

* Provide lessons learned from current running series to improve future projects.

* Manage international production part suppliers in regards to quality concerns and change implementation. This includes communicating all part issues and coordinating countermeasure activities.

* Execute the Supplier Quality activities from concept through launch and the customer ownership experience