Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
- Hà Tĩnh: Vung Ang, Thành phố Hà Tĩnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Location: Ha Tinh
RESPONSILITIES - For New Product and Current Series activities:
* Supplier assessment (PSA) for supplier selection process.
* Lead the APQP activities with an international supply base
* Clarification of engineering changes.
* Creation and alignment of the production part approval process (PPAP) per the VinFast and AIAG guidelines.
* Control all phases of project through CAE, Design, Construction, and Tryout.
* Coordination of cross-functional teams to achieve quality and program objectives
* Report part readiness for launch to management team
* Fixture & gauge concept and capability validation
* Specialist for production issues
* Provide lessons learned from current running series to improve future projects.
* Manage international production part suppliers in regards to quality concerns and change implementation. This includes communicating all part issues and coordinating countermeasure activities.
* Execute the Supplier Quality activities from concept through launch and the customer ownership experience
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup
