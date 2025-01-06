Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 5,000 USD

Job Overview:

We are seeking an experienced Sales Manager/ Director to lead and build a sales team for a new warehouse project nearing completion. This role involves managing both domestic and international markets, replacing the previous Sales Manager, and driving the sales efforts for a company specializing in warehouse leasing and logistics solutions. The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in contract logistics, with a key focus on FDI clients and Chinese markets. This is a key leadership position with a flexible, negotiable salary, reporting directly to senior management.

Core Responsibilities:

1. Sales Leadership and Team Building:

o Lead and manage the sales team, which includes replacing the previous role holder and creating a strategy for sales growth in both domestic and international markets.

o Build and develop a sales team from the ground up, ensuring efficient recruitment, training, and performance management.

o Provide strategic guidance on salary negotiations and other key sales-related matters to the client.

2. Warehouse Project Setup:

o Oversee the sales strategy for the newly constructed warehouse, which is nearing completion and awaiting permits for operation.