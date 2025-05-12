Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn FLC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: FLC Landmark Tower, Ngõ 5 Lê Đức Thọ, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identify, qualify, and solicit new business to achieve revenue goals.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with key clients and stakeholders.

Conduct site inspections and client meetings to showcase property features and capabilities.

Prepare and deliver compelling sales presentations and proposals.

Collaborate with revenue management to ensure competitive pricing strategies.

Maintain accurate records of sales activities in CRM systems.

Represent the property at trade shows, industry events, and networking functions.

Coordinate with operations and event teams to ensure successful execution of client events and stays.

Analyze market trends and competitor activity to identify new opportunities.

Meet or exceed monthly and quarterly sales targets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Hospitality Management, or a related field (preferred).

Experience in MICE sales.

Knowledge of the local and international travel/hospitality industry.

Minimum 3 years of experience in hotel/resort sales or hospitality sales roles.

Proven track record of achieving sales targets and developing key accounts.

Strong communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn FLC Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Insurance coverage in accordance with legal regulations.

Annual health check-up and other benefits as per Company\'s policies

Exclusive stay privileges at the FLC’s resort complexes.

Work in a friendly and open environment with ample opportunities for career advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn FLC Pro Company

