Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 4 Triệu

To support the growth and long-term success of Navigos Search’s partner, we are seeking a highly motivated, results-driven Country Business Development Manager with a strong background in sales and logistics. In this pivotal role, you will be instrumental in expanding the freehand customer portfolio within a designated geographical area by actively promoting and selling the company’s standard products and services.

You will be responsible for identifying, pursuing, and cultivating business opportunities while fostering strong client relationships to enhance customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth. This role requires a strategic mindset, excellent communication skills, and the ability to excel in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities

Customer Engagement & Business Development

• Develop and expand a personal customer portfolio in alignment with business objectives.

• Actively seek out new business opportunities through market research, networking, and direct engagement.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs and offering tailored logistics solutions.

• Represent the company in a professional manner, upholding our company values and ethics.

Sales Strategy & Execution