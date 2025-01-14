Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 900 - 1,200 USD

➢ To draft and review all contracts and do other necessary related tasks.

➢ Create and suggest the yearly internal audit plan and assign who will carry it out.

➢ Conduct internal audits, identify management and compliance risks, and carry out risk assessments that have an impact on the business operations of the organization.

➢ Provide a report on the risk that the audit program detected. Check and maintain compliance with policies and procedures based on legal and corporate rules. Follow-up action plans are created at departments to ensure that action plans will be implemented successfully to reduce risks for the organization.

➢ Collaborate with other divisions to monitor and control risk management, compliance, security, legal, and external audit. Support and advise BOD and other department managers to systematize and strengthen their management control and compliance to prevent risk.

➢ Assist with the investigation of significant suspected fraudulent activity in the company as requested and report the findings to Management and BOD.