Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 900 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Navigos Search
- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,200 USD
➢ To draft and review all contracts and do other necessary related tasks.
➢ Create and suggest the yearly internal audit plan and assign who will carry it out.
➢ Conduct internal audits, identify management and compliance risks, and carry out risk assessments that have an impact on the business operations of the organization.
➢ Provide a report on the risk that the audit program detected. Check and maintain compliance with policies and procedures based on legal and corporate rules. Follow-up action plans are created at departments to ensure that action plans will be implemented successfully to reduce risks for the organization.
➢ Collaborate with other divisions to monitor and control risk management, compliance, security, legal, and external audit. Support and advise BOD and other department managers to systematize and strengthen their management control and compliance to prevent risk.
➢ Assist with the investigation of significant suspected fraudulent activity in the company as requested and report the findings to Management and BOD.
Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
➢ Good English
➢ Strong communication skills
➢ Excellent computer skills
➢ Capacity for multitasking, quick change adaptation, good analytical and logical thinking.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
year-end
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
