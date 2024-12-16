Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Sonatus Building, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media

About Marketing team - SPX Express:

The Branding Communication Associate take responsibility for managing, maintaining, and developing the seller community, ensuring ongoing engagement among sellers with SPX while promoting SPX's core values

Job requirements:

Administer & maintain SPX seller social fanpage & communities (FB, Tiktok) by managing the content calendar, developing content details, managing social sentiment, and create initiatives to foster an active & engaging community

Develop captivating and visually appealing contents (including posts, videos, graphics, etc) tailored for FB and TikTok to capture SPX core values, services & offerings that aligned with overall social content strategies & structure

Actively engage with online audience on SPX fanpage & communities by responding to comments & moderating discussions

Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging social media trends

Troubleshoot execution issues with related teams. Work closely with internal teams to align community activities with business goals and enhance seller satisfaction.

Prepare regular reports on lead generation’s target, KPI progress and suggestions for improvement to higher management

Other tasks as assigned by the team lead

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 2 year of work experience, preferably in Marketing or other relevant experience(s)

Prior experience in social community management for sellers/ mass audiences (from 50K members) is a plus

Good analytical skills and eyes for detail, assess risk and opportunity thoroughly, and understand cause & effect system

Good communication skills, demonstrated project management skills, and a strong background in influencing multiple stakeholders

Target-oriented mindset to drive the project performance

Good team player, positive attitude, and eager to learn in a fast-paced industry

Good command of English with strong stakeholder management and presentation skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thử việc nhận 100% lương

Tham gia đầy đủ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định

Chế độ 14 ngày phép/năm và 6 ngày phép bệnh/năm

Chính sách đào tạo, lộ trình thăng tiến bài bản và tăng lương rõ ràng

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS

