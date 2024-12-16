Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sonatus Building, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About Marketing team - SPX Express:
The Branding Communication Associate take responsibility for managing, maintaining, and developing the seller community, ensuring ongoing engagement among sellers with SPX while promoting SPX's core values
Job requirements:
Administer & maintain SPX seller social fanpage & communities (FB, Tiktok) by managing the content calendar, developing content details, managing social sentiment, and create initiatives to foster an active & engaging community
Develop captivating and visually appealing contents (including posts, videos, graphics, etc) tailored for FB and TikTok to capture SPX core values, services & offerings that aligned with overall social content strategies & structure
Actively engage with online audience on SPX fanpage & communities by responding to comments & moderating discussions
Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging social media trends
Troubleshoot execution issues with related teams. Work closely with internal teams to align community activities with business goals and enhance seller satisfaction.
Prepare regular reports on lead generation’s target, KPI progress and suggestions for improvement to higher management
Other tasks as assigned by the team lead
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Prior experience in social community management for sellers/ mass audiences (from 50K members) is a plus
Good analytical skills and eyes for detail, assess risk and opportunity thoroughly, and understand cause & effect system
Good communication skills, demonstrated project management skills, and a strong background in influencing multiple stakeholders
Target-oriented mindset to drive the project performance
Good team player, positive attitude, and eager to learn in a fast-paced industry
Good command of English with strong stakeholder management and presentation skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Tham gia đầy đủ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định
Chế độ 14 ngày phép/năm và 6 ngày phép bệnh/năm
Chính sách đào tạo, lộ trình thăng tiến bài bản và tăng lương rõ ràng
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI